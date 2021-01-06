Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.57

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.57 and last traded at $40.55, with a volume of 35062 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.82.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Corteva from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Get Corteva alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $469,254.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Corteva by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 531,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 39,534 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in Corteva by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 465,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after acquiring an additional 52,901 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Corteva by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,077,000 after acquiring an additional 53,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.