Cortex (CTXC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.52 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $20.52 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0821 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cortex has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00046463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.07 or 0.00314412 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00032986 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,038.42 or 0.02862216 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

