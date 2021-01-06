CoTrader (COT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last seven days, CoTrader has traded down 29% against the dollar. One CoTrader token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. CoTrader has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $76,715.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoTrader alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00046518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.99 or 0.00319545 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00033318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,074.19 or 0.03011299 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00014044 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CoTrader Token Profile

CoTrader is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 tokens. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoTrader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoTrader and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.