Counos Coin (CCA) Price Tops $1.34 on Exchanges

Counos Coin (CURRENCY:CCA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Counos Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00003605 BTC on popular exchanges. Counos Coin has a total market cap of $19.88 million and $434,462.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Counos Coin has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Counos Coin alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Counos Coin Profile

Counos Coin (CRYPTO:CCA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 14,848,324 coins. Counos Coin’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog . The official website for Counos Coin is counos.io

Buying and Selling Counos Coin

Counos Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counos Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Counos Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Counos Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Counos Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.