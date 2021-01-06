Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Trading 6% Higher

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)’s stock price was up 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.03 and last traded at $13.88. Approximately 1,307,992 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,759,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVA shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised shares of Covanta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covanta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.71 million. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 457.14%.

In other news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 3,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $34,920.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVA. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Covanta in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the second quarter worth $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Covanta during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Covanta during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Covanta by 12.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covanta Company Profile (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

