COVER Protocol[old] Achieves Market Cap of $772,975.31 (COVER)

COVER Protocol[old] (CURRENCY:COVER) traded 80.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, COVER Protocol[old] has traded up 134.8% against the US dollar. COVER Protocol[old] has a market capitalization of $772,975.31 and $338,099.00 worth of COVER Protocol[old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVER Protocol[old] coin can currently be purchased for about $18.12 or 0.00049422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get COVER Protocol[old] alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00046173 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.99 or 0.00308166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00032147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,027.69 or 0.02802897 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013680 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

COVER Protocol[old] Coin Profile

COVER Protocol[old] (COVER) is a coin. COVER Protocol[old]’s total supply is 54,238 coins and its circulating supply is 42,657 coins. COVER Protocol[old]’s official Twitter account is @CoverProtocol

COVER Protocol[old] Coin Trading

COVER Protocol[old] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol[old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVER Protocol[old] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVER Protocol[old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVER Protocol[old] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVER Protocol[old] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.