CPChain (CPC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.04 Million

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 6th. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and $87,852.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded 38.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CPChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.87 or 0.00266119 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00041708 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $628.60 or 0.01763300 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000041 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 65.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000463 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000228 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

