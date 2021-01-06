CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Stock Price Down 9.5%

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares were down 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.56. Approximately 499,933 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 288,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 million, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.75.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPSH. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in CPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in CPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.