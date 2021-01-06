CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.89

Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.89 and traded as high as $51.78. CRA International shares last traded at $50.10, with a volume of 18,338 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRAI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of CRA International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $389.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.89.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $121.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.75 million. CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.55%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 3,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $126,704.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,344 shares in the company, valued at $599,490.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRAI. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International during the third quarter worth $1,234,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 2.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 197,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 523.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

