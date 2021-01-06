Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $122.55

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $122.55 and traded as high as $130.30. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares last traded at $129.78, with a volume of 289,345 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBRL shares. CL King boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.78.

The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $646.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 28.2% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

