Crane (NYSE:CR) Trading 6% Higher

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)’s stock price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.81 and last traded at $83.42. 415,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 356,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.70.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 219.53 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.79 and its 200 day moving average is $60.40.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $737.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CR. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Crane by 64.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,566,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after buying an additional 615,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Crane by 91.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,008,000 after purchasing an additional 238,221 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Crane by 60.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,984,000 after buying an additional 218,267 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Crane by 28.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 647,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,436,000 after buying an additional 141,693 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 436.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 125,418 shares during the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

