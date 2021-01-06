Cream (CRM) Achieves Market Cap of $45,921.37

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 31.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Cream coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and YoBit. Cream has a total market capitalization of $45,921.37 and approximately $17.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cream has traded up 35.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,581.65 or 1.00233727 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008298 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00018462 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.16 or 0.00257998 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.81 or 0.00495418 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00150815 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002283 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00042498 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Cream Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, YoBit, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.