Cred Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Cred token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, UEX, Kyber Network and Bilaxy. Cred has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $640,534.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cred has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00028733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00119797 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.19 or 0.00233005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.06 or 0.00516727 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00049790 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00254176 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00016965 BTC.

Cred Token Profile

Cred’s launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit . The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, DDEX, Bilaxy, Bibox, Huobi, OKEx, Gate.io, Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

