Credit Suisse Group Increases Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $278.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $253.00 to $278.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SYK. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.62.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $239.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $245.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,344,000 after buying an additional 55,799 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $504,848,000 after buying an additional 136,440 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $366,299,000 after acquiring an additional 146,039 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 24,921.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,150 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 55.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,460,000 after purchasing an additional 530,593 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

