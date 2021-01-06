Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) to “Outperform”

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

Shares of LI traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.75. The stock had a trading volume of 343,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,260,086. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average of $27.12.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Li Auto will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter worth about $521,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,553,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

