Creditcoin (CTC) Market Capitalization Tops $430.62 Million

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00002236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 28.4% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $430.62 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,751.26 or 1.00222459 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008419 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00018605 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00010679 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00063270 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 78% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000394 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,800 coins and its circulating supply is 539,811,607 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

Creditcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

