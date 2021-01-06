Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Trading Up 6.4%

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)’s stock price was up 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $116.17 and last traded at $113.81. Approximately 2,221,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,348,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.98.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.67. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,530.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $910,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,460. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the third quarter worth about $1,272,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 23.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,930 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $7,161,000 after buying an additional 21,266 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the third quarter worth about $1,010,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

