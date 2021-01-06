Crescent Point Energy’s (CPG) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Crescent Point Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.64.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.68. 4,539,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,983,601. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.89.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%. The company had revenue of $328.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.28 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 67.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 521,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 210,782 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 70.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,042,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,116 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,598,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 911,694 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 26,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.