Crew Energy’s (CWEGF) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Crew Energy from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised Crew Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Crew Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.46.

OTCMKTS CWEGF traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 388,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,279. Crew Energy has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

