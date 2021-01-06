CRH (NYSE:CRH) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was upgraded by Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRH. BidaskClub raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

CRH traded up $3.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.65. The company had a trading volume of 551,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,045. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94. CRH has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $46.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CRH by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CRH by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in CRH by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in CRH by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

