CRH (NYSE:CRH) Trading Up 7.9%

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) shares were up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.74 and last traded at $46.65. Approximately 551,835 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 434,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.23.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.07.
About CRH (NYSE:CRH)
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.
