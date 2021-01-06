CRH (NYSE:CRH) Trading Up 7.9%

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) shares were up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.74 and last traded at $46.65. Approximately 551,835 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 434,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.23.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get CRH alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in CRH by 0.5% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 588,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 17.8% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 175.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 4,844.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 85,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 84,004 shares during the period. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRH (NYSE:CRH)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.