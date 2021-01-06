Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $228.62 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will announce sales of $228.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $233.00 million and the lowest is $226.25 million. Criteo reported sales of $266.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year sales of $800.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $798.12 million to $804.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $790.14 million, with estimates ranging from $753.00 million to $849.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Criteo.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $185.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.61 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Criteo from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Criteo from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Shares of CRTO opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74. Criteo has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $22.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,779,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,393,000 after buying an additional 422,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Criteo by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,252,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,839,000 after buying an additional 16,658 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Criteo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,372,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,106,000 after buying an additional 38,690 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.