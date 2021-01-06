Critical Review: United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) versus First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) and United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

First Midwest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. United Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. First Midwest Bancorp pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Midwest Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Midwest Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

First Midwest Bancorp has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancshares has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for First Midwest Bancorp and United Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Midwest Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50 United Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Midwest Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $13.88, indicating a potential downside of 15.14%. Given First Midwest Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Midwest Bancorp is more favorable than United Bancshares.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Midwest Bancorp and United Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Midwest Bancorp $861.62 million 2.17 $199.74 million $1.98 8.26 United Bancshares $52.87 million 1.55 $10.66 million N/A N/A

First Midwest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.0% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of United Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of United Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Midwest Bancorp and United Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Midwest Bancorp 14.29% 6.02% 0.73% United Bancshares 22.56% 13.69% 1.45%

Summary

First Midwest Bancorp beats United Bancshares on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties. In addition, the company offers treasury management products and services comprising automated clearing house collection, lockbox, remote deposit capture, and financial electronic data interchange; wire transfer, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, direct deposit, and positive pay services; information reporting services; corporate credit cards; and liquidity management, fraud prevention, and merchant services. Further, it provides fiduciary and executor, financial planning, investment advisory, employee benefit plan, and private banking services to corporate and public retirement plans, foundations and endowments, high net worth individuals, and multi-employer trust funds. Additionally, the company offers debit and automated teller machine, and credit cards; Internet and mobile, and telephone banking services; and financial education services. The company operates 127 locations and 178 automated teller machines in metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, commercial and industrial, home equity, and various types of consumer and small business administration loans. The company also offers wealth management, treasury management, online and mobile banking, automatic teller machine, bill pay, safe deposit box rental, payment, and other personalized services. The company operates seventeen banking centers and two loan production offices in northwest and central Ohio. United Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio.

