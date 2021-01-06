Critical Survey: Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) and The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) and The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of The Bank of Nova Scotia shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kentucky Bancshares and The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky Bancshares $59.77 million 1.89 $13.15 million N/A N/A The Bank of Nova Scotia $32.52 billion 2.01 $5.04 billion $3.99 13.55

The Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky Bancshares.

Risk & Volatility

Kentucky Bancshares has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kentucky Bancshares and The Bank of Nova Scotia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky Bancshares 19.69% 9.63% 0.99% The Bank of Nova Scotia 15.57% 10.47% 0.59%

Dividends

Kentucky Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. The Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $2.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. The Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 69.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Bank of Nova Scotia has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The Bank of Nova Scotia is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kentucky Bancshares and The Bank of Nova Scotia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kentucky Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A The Bank of Nova Scotia 1 3 5 0 2.44

The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus price target of $65.06, suggesting a potential upside of 20.33%. Given The Bank of Nova Scotia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than Kentucky Bancshares.

Summary

The Bank of Nova Scotia beats Kentucky Bancshares on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kentucky Bancshares Company Profile

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial, agricultural, and real estate loans to small-to-medium-sized industrial, service, and agricultural businesses; and residential mortgages, installments, and other loans to individual and other non-commercial customers. In addition, it provides credit cards and other consumer-oriented financial services; brokerage services, annuities, life and long term care insurance, personal trust, and agency services; and Internet banking services, such as bill payment. The company has operations in Bourbon, Clark, Elliott, Fayette, Harrison, Jessamine, Madison, Rowan, Scott, Woodford, and other counties in Kentucky. Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Paris, Kentucky.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and insurance to individuals; and business banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to small businesses and commercial customers, including automotive financing solutions to dealers and their customers. It also provides wealth management advice and solutions, including online brokerage, mobile investment, full-service brokerage, trust, private banking, and private investment counsel services; and retail mutual funds, exchange traded funds, liquid alternative funds, and institutional funds. In addition, the company offers international banking services for retail, corporate, and commercial customers; and lending and transaction, investment banking advisory, and capital markets access services to corporate customers. Further, it provides Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company operates a network of 952 branches and approximately 3,540 automated banking machines in Canada; and approximately 1,400 branches, 5,200 ATMs, and 22 contact centers internationally. The Bank of Nova Scotia was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

