CropEnergies AG (CE2.F) (ETR:CE2) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of CropEnergies AG (CE2.F) (ETR:CE2) were up 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €12.22 ($14.38) and last traded at €12.20 ($14.35). Approximately 170,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €11.90 ($14.00).

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CropEnergies AG (CE2.F) in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get CropEnergies AG (CE2.F) alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €11.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.95.

CropEnergies AG manufactures and distributes bioethanol, and other biofuels and related products produced from grain or other agricultural raw materials in Germany and internationally. The company also produces and sells protein food and animal feed products, including ProtiGrain, a protein animal feed for various types of livestock and pets; wheat gluten for food and animal feed; animal feed from the stillage; and ProtiWanze, a liquid animal feed for cattle and pigs.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for CropEnergies AG (CE2.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CropEnergies AG (CE2.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.