CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Burt W. Podbere Sells 320,000 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total transaction of $64,473,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Burt W. Podbere also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Burt W. Podbere sold 1,652 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.13, for a total transaction of $343,830.76.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $2.39 on Wednesday, reaching $208.85. 4,496,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,351,150. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $227.36. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -435.10 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.17.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

