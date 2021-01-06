CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells $16,796,800.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 80,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.96, for a total value of $16,796,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.16, for a total value of $6,754,800.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.78, for a total value of $4,373,400.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $4,016,700.00.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $2.39 on Wednesday, reaching $208.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,496,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,351,150. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $227.36. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of -435.10 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.17.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 518.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,867,000 after buying an additional 9,434,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,685,000 after buying an additional 3,685,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,242,000 after buying an additional 825,093 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,013,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,523,000 after buying an additional 230,491 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,307,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,102,000 after purchasing an additional 78,251 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

