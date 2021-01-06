CrowdWiz (WIZ) Price Hits $0.0710 on Exchanges

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded down 64.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. One CrowdWiz token can now be purchased for about $0.0710 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. CrowdWiz has a market cap of $236,337.69 and $13.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CrowdWiz alerts:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00019049 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000597 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CrowdWiz Token Profile

CrowdWiz (CRYPTO:WIZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 4,638,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,328,700 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CrowdWiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrowdWiz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.