CrowdWiz (WIZ) Trading Up 53.5% Over Last Week

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded down 30% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded 53.5% higher against the US dollar. CrowdWiz has a market capitalization of $465,917.09 and approximately $232.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CrowdWiz token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015954 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000540 BTC.

CrowdWiz Token Profile

CrowdWiz (CRYPTO:WIZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 4,637,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,327,979 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

