Crown (NYSE:CCK) Hits New 1-Year High at $101.06

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $101.06 and last traded at $100.82, with a volume of 6080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.44.

CCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Crown news, VP David A. Beaver sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $70,848.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at $803,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $1,062,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,676 shares in the company, valued at $14,065,017.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Crown by 69.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Crown by 24.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter worth approximately $813,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

