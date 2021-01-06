Crust 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.02 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, Crust has traded up 21.8% against the dollar. One Crust coin can now be purchased for about $4.38 or 0.00011781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and $1.02 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,042,808 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

Buying and Selling Crust

Crust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.