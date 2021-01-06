CryptoAds Marketplace Reaches Market Capitalization of $36,829.85 (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded down 85.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 6th. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market capitalization of $36,829.85 and approximately $57.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including VinDAX and P2PB2B. In the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded up 13.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00028700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00117008 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00244258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.73 or 0.00504550 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00049819 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00248024 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00016969 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

