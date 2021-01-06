CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Reaches Market Cap of $91,755.66

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market capitalization of $91,755.66 and approximately $2,692.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded up 81% against the US dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and ProBit Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00048345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.40 or 0.00335328 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00035974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014394 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $955.31 or 0.02728719 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CBM is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 tokens. CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero

CryptoBonusMiles Token Trading

CryptoBonusMiles can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

