CryptoCarbon (CCRB) Price Tops $0.0472 on Exchanges

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. CryptoCarbon has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $10,690.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoCarbon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0472 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, CryptoCarbon has traded down 39.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoCarbon Coin Profile

CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon . CryptoCarbon’s official website is cryptocarbon.co.uk

Buying and Selling CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoCarbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoCarbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

