Cryptopay Reaches Market Cap of $5.88 Million (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 23% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $118.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cryptopay has traded up 38.3% against the US dollar. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for $0.0860 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00048819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.26 or 0.00333282 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00036399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014423 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $946.47 or 0.02713167 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. It was first traded on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,372,850 tokens. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

