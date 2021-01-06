CryptoPing (PING) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.34 Million

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. Over the last week, CryptoPing has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and $61,769.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00028687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00119646 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.34 or 0.00209434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.37 or 0.00512227 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00049869 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00252307 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017179 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars.

