CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.23

Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.23 and traded as high as $46.06. CSG Systems International shares last traded at $44.66, with a volume of 155,051 shares changing hands.

CSGS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.23.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.27 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 8,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

