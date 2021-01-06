CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $118.21

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $118.21 and last traded at $116.73, with a volume of 186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.93.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.52.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $104.94 million for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $273,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,394,134.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $229,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,393,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $718,380. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 41.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

