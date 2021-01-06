Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Shares Up 5.8%

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $95.42 and last traded at $93.67. 653,205 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 465,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.53.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.82.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $350.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.14 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 96.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth $54,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth $224,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.