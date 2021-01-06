Culp (NYSE:CULP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.46

Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.46 and traded as high as $15.62. Culp shares last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 32,419 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Culp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $188.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Culp had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Culp, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Culp by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 19,431 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

