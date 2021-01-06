Curecoin Market Cap Reaches $2.06 Million (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, Curecoin has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. One Curecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0829 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges. Curecoin has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $8,890.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.37 or 0.00454200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1,394% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000179 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000204 BTC.

About Curecoin

Curecoin (CRYPTO:CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,851,797 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Curecoin

Curecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

