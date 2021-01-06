Curio (CUR) Achieves Market Cap of $1.15 Million

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Curio token can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Curio has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $52,200.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Curio has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Curio Token Profile

Curio (CRYPTO:CUR) is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com . Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com

Curio Token Trading

Curio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.

