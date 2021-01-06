CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Shares Down 6.1%

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)’s stock price fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.40 and last traded at $15.72. 1,274,648 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,966,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CURI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John S. Hendricks acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $233,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Hendricks acquired 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $226,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 801,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,858,309.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 110,184 shares of company stock worth $1,032,381 in the last ninety days.

About CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

