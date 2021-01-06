CustomContractNetwork Hits Market Cap of $37,344.70 (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 86.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. One CustomContractNetwork token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and STEX. Over the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded down 87.5% against the U.S. dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a market cap of $37,344.70 and $11.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.91 or 0.00469210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 114.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000180 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000204 BTC.

About CustomContractNetwork

CCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 tokens. CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

