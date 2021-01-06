CUTcoin (CUT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $42,993.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.75 million and $42,993.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0618 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00028147 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00112686 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.41 or 0.00214551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.17 or 0.00492210 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00049805 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.32 or 0.00241342 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00016143 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin’s total supply is 129,336,421 coins and its circulating supply is 125,336,421 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

