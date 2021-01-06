cVault.finance (CORE) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.69 Million

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded 45.7% higher against the US dollar. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for about $4,456.99 or 0.11861468 BTC on major exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $44.57 million and $1.69 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00027093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00112987 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.61 or 0.00488658 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00049805 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00239378 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016030 BTC.

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

cVault.finance Token Trading

cVault.finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

