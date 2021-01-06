cVault.finance Market Cap Achieves $41.74 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $4,174.00 or 0.12009284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $41.74 million and $2.12 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded up 34.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00029171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00121263 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00258999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.28 or 0.00512951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00049819 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.39 or 0.00254313 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017020 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

cVault.finance Token Trading

cVault.finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

