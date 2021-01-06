CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.43

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.43 and traded as high as $16.39. CVR Partners shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 19,650 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $178.14 million, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.30) by $1.60. The company had revenue of $79.48 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 17.02% and a negative net margin of 31.06%.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Pytosh acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 205,932 shares in the company, valued at $131,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVR Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,455,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 40,430 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.31% of CVR Partners worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

