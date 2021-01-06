CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) (LON:CVSG) Shares Gap Down to $1,522.00

CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) (LON:CVSG) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,522.00, but opened at $1,467.00. CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) shares last traded at $1,497.00, with a volume of 60,853 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,416.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,223.90. The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.36.

About CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) (LON:CVSG)

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

