CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $142.78 and last traded at $144.83. Approximately 892,573 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 714,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.65.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CYBR shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.29 and a 200-day moving average of $112.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2,069.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after acquiring an additional 26,750 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth $619,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 66,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 18,266 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

